Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso finds positives in Bamenda stalemate ahead of Black Leopards showdown

The Glamour Boys are down in 13th spot on the league table and are hoping to start moving up the standings by beating Lidoda Duvha on Wednesday

As the pressure mounts on , central defender Daniel Cardoso has underlined where the team can improve, and has emphasised the importance of staying unified.

The Glamour Boys are set to play Black in a league encounter at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, with kick-off at 19:30.

Chiefs had a tough encounter against side PWD Bamenda last Saturday night, drawing the game 0-0 to secure a 1-0 aggregate win over two legs of the Caf preliminary round fixture.

Leopards, meanwhile, had the weekend off and should be well-rested. In recent seasons, games between these sides have been tight - Amakhosi have edged Leopards 1-0 in the last two home matches they've played against Lidoda Duvha over the past two seasons, while the two away fixtures have ended 1-1.

"It's never an easy game against Leopards," Cardoso admitted to the Chiefs media team.

"They have had a break over the weekend and that's given them a bit more time to prepare to play against us.

"It's not easy playing every three days. In terms of preparation for the game on Wednesday, we've had one of day recovery, two days at training so it's not much training that we've put in."

Although Amakhosi struggled in terms of taking their chances against Bamenda, as has been the case in several of their matches this season, Cardoso still believes there are positives to be taken from Saturday's match.

"We're hoping to take the same positivity from our Caf game on the weekend. It wasn't the easiest of games but we did play good football," he continued.

"The ball was played very nicely along the park on Saturday evening against the team from Cameroon, so hopefully we can take that into the Black Leopards game on Wednesday."

The former defender does admit, however, that there are several areas where the Soweto giants need to improve, and that pressure is mounting to climb up the standings - Chiefs are currently in 13th position.

"Obviously we need the three points. We are falling behind on the log and we haven't had the best start to the season, so we want to get back on track," Cardoso said.

"The boys know what's at stake, everybody knows we need to start climbing the ladder. It's not going to be an easy game but I think if we take the confidence out of the weekend's game and just convert our chances, I think we can go back to winning ways.

"We haven't won a game for quite some time in the which we need to change around."

"It's also going to be very vital for us to keep a clean sheet, I know we haven't been keeping clean sheets, haven't had the best defensive record. The coach has been good with us, we have been working on the tactical side and it's just up to us now, we've just got to stick together."

Amakhosi's only league win in five matches this term came on October 20, against .