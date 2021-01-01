Kaizer Chiefs receive defensive boost as Mathoho, Ngezana return for AmaZulu clash

No major injury worries as Amakhosi will be home at FNB Stadium where they host an improved Usuthu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s selection options at the back have been boosted ahead of Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League clash against AmaZulu as he welcomes back central defenders Erick Mathoho and Siyabonga Ngezana.

Mathoho is returning from family commitments after he missed their last match, the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 defeat by NFD side Richards Bay.

Ngezana also did not take part in that match as he was serving a suspension after accumulating four yellow cards.

In what further boosts Hunt’s rearguard, another defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is also back following a short stint on the sidelines saw him miss their last three games.

While the Soweto giants will be celebrating the return of their key defenders, left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya is out suspended.

The full-back was red-carded against Richards Bay and will miss their next two games.

But his absence might not be much of a worry for Hunt as the 24-year-old has been struggling for game time this season, having managed just four appearances in all competitions.

Also missing Wednesday’s encounter is midfielder Dumisani Zuma, whose season has been blighted by injuries.

He started his season late due to injury and now returns to the sidelines where he is nursing his nagging hamstring.

Team News:



- Zuma out with hamstring.

- Ntiya-Ntiya on suspension.

- Ngezana returns from suspension.

- Tower returns from family commitments #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/I1dDl42WMP — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 16, 2021

Hunt has other options in midfield including Philani Zulu, who is aware of how AmaZulu have picked up some form.

“It is not going to be an easy game. I mean they [AmaZulu] were playing on Sunday [the 0-0 draw against Swallows FC] and now they will have that momentum going forward‚ and we have not been playing since the previous game in the Nedbank Cup match,” Zulu told Chiefs’ media.

“So it is all up to us as players to just keep our feet on the ground and our heads held up high‚ continue working hard and looking forward to the next game. It is going to be a different ball game because now they have more confidence and they play well as a team going forward‚ they can keep the ball.

“They are a very structured team and they are even more offensive than they were before. So it is up to us to bring our A-game just as much as they are going to be on top. So we have to match them in every way and we are very much prepared.”