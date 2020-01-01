Kaizer Chiefs defeat raises the PSL brand and makes the race hotter – Feutmba

The retired midfield general has backed the Brazilians to collect another win over the Clever Boys this week

legend Roger Feutmba believes the Premier Soccer League ( ) race is getting hot considering the fact have lost to SuperSport United on Saturday night.

The Brazilians secured a 3-0 win over whilst the Clever Boys defeated Stellenbosch FC and the ‘General’ is confident the PSL is growing as a football brand.

Moreover, the former midfield powerhouse hopes Bafana Bafana will benefit from coach Pitso Mosimane’s men who are currently busy in the Caf .

“It was a good win for Sundowns over AmaZulu and it has made the league title race more interesting now,” Feutmba told Goal.

“It was very important to win considering the fact that Kaizer Chiefs have lost to SuperSport United who are also chasing for the league title. It’s good for the race, the brand and quality of the PSL whilst lifting the country’s football.

“However, I would like to see Bafana benefitting from Sundowns' dominance and continued participation in the continent.

“There is not much gap now when you look at the log table and it is becoming hotter every day. I don’t think it’s only between Chiefs and Sundowns.

“Wits and SuperSport are in the race and we can still have surprises as the season progresses. It’s very competitive and I really need to commend the hunger shown by all the clubs in the PSL.

“All the boys are doing their best, Sundowns are also showing their quality because they are coming from a big win in .”

Coming to the next clash against Gavin Hunt’s men on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the Cameroonian legend expects a thrilling encounter.

“It’s going to be a big game on Tuesday, the two teams will look to close the gap and we know they have quality,” he added.

“Sundowns are much experienced in such situations and I expect them to win this one, but we have to admit it will not be easy.

“Both coaches, Hunt and Pitso are good coaches, very experienced at this level but I think Sundowns are experienced and have the advantage to win this one.

“They are fresh from two wins, one in Algeria and over AmaZulu. I will go and watch, not only to Sundowns but to support football in general."