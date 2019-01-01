Kaizer Chiefs dealt massive blow as head of development Govinder resigns

Amakhosi will soon be in the market for someone to lead their youth structures following the resignation of their long-serving members

have confirmed the departure of the head of development Sundra Govinder.

According to a statement released by Amakhosi on their website, Govinder will vacate his position at the end of November 2019.

Govinder joined the Glamour Boys as a youth development coach in 2016 before being elevated to the position of head of development in 2018.

"Sundra Govinder has resigned from his post as head of development at the club. He joined Kaizer Chiefs as Youth Development coach in 2016 and in 2018 he became head of development," Chiefs said on their website.

"During his term of office Sundra worked with Chiefs’ Under 13, 15, 17 and 19 squads.

"Govinder will vacate his position at the end of November 2019."

During his three-year tenure with Amakhosi, Govinder helped unearth several players who are now part of the first team.

Chiefs are renowned for their belief in young players but prior to Govindar's arrival, they appeared to have resorted to signing players from outside the club youth structures and while a few were still promoted, they were not given enough of a run in the senior team until recently.

Players such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Njabulo Blom and Siyabonga Ngenzana are among Ernst Middendorp's squad for the current season.

It is unclear at this stage what the future holds for Govinder.