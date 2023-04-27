Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a massive blow after coach Arthur Zwane confirmed Keagan Dolly is out for the rest of the season.

Dolly has been key player for Chiefs

Was injured against Sekhukhune

Zwane reveals plans to fill void

WHAT HAPPENED: Dolly was injured last weekend in Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 Premier Soccer League loss against Sekhukhune United.

Zwane has now updated on the attacker and explained which players can fill his void as the team pushes for Caf Champions League qualification.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have players who are not going to be available for [the match against Chippa United]. A notable one will be Keagan Dolly, who is going to be out until the end of the season," Zwane told Chiefs media.

"We are going to try and tweak the team here and there to get the right balance. [Dolly replacement] is going to be between Happy [Mashiane] and [Kgaogelo] Sekgota.

"We are going to see who is going to be mentally and physically ready for this game. The fact that we have been playing back-to-back also took a lot from the players, so we will try and manage some of them because we don't want to risk injuries."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dolly has been a key player for Zwane this season, playing 25 league matches in which he has scored five goals and managed four assists.

His absence is a massive blow for Amakhosi who are desperate to finish behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and play in the elite continental club competition next season.

The Glamour Boys are also in the Nedbank Cup semis where they are scheduled to play Orlando Pirates.

WHAT NEXT: On Thursday, Chiefs play relegation-threatened Chippa United, aiming at avenging the 2-1 loss suffered in the last meeting.