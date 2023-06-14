Kaizer Chiefs dealt blow in Nabi pursuit as Young Africans move in to tie down Tunisian coach

Kaizer Chiefs’ bid to appoint Nasreddine Nabi as their coach faces what could be a setback as Young Africans are keen on keeping the 57-year-old.

Chiefs just finished an unsuccessful season

That has placed Zwane's future in focus

Amakhosi are now said to be after a coach from Tunisia

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants are reportedly after the services of Nabi as they seek to replace Arthur Zwane after a difficult campaign last season. The Belgian-Tunisian’s contract with the Tanzanian giants expires at the end of June.

According to Soccer Laduma, Young Africans have prepared a new and improved contract for Nabi as they seek to make him snub Chiefs. Hersi Ally Said, the president of Young Africans, has also confirmed they have made Nabi aware of their intentions to extend his contract.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We’ve obviously built something incredible with coach Nabi over the last two and a half years,” Said told FARPost.

“He’s at a club where we’ve created a good environment for him to succeed and he’s done well.

“Considering our success as a club in the last two years, it comes as no surprise that clubs would be interested in him.

“We’ve had a packed fixture schedule in a season where we’ve played 55 games. So the coach’s new contract hasn’t been discussed although we have made our intentions to extend known to him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Making Nabi attractive to Chiefs was a memorable season in which he guided Young Africans to the Caf Confederation Cup final. After reaching the 2020/21 Caf Champions League final, Amakhosi are now serious about continental football and are looking for a coach with the pedigree to help them compete in Africa.

With Zwane struggling on the domestic front, the Soweto giants have lost hope in their former midfielder, who they feel has no capacity to help them fulfil their continental ambitions.

If Nabi joins Amakhosi, it could also boost Chiefs’ pursuit of Young African striker Fiston Mayele, who could be influenced by the Tunisian, who got the best out of him last term.

WHAT NEXT FOR NABI? This is a crucial period for Nabi, who has to weigh up the improved offer by Young Africans as well as what Chiefs have on the table.