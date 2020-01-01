Kaizer Chiefs deal only happened in the last day or two - Hunt

The Cape Town-born mentor finally sealed his move to Naturena on Thursday, penning a three-year deal with the Glamour Boys

Newly appointed coach Gavin Hunt has opened up about how his move to Naturena came about after signing a three-year deal on Thursday.

According to the 56-year-old mentor, the deal was only finalised in the past two days or so despite news of him possibly joining the Soweto giants surfacing over a week earlier.

"It's been an all of a sudden thing, I'm very privileged and happy to be here. This deal only happened in the last day or two. Sometimes in football its all about timing. Our club was sold and there was an opportunity," Hunt told the Amakhosi media team.

"I'm very excited to start working and see the capacity of the squad. It was unfortunate when the previous coaching staff left. Nothing had happened until the last day or two. Its been handled very professionally. It's my first time here at Naturena and the set up is impressive.

"I've never been here in my life, in all the years. I've been around a lot of clubs and what I see here has been a real eye-opener. It's up there with the top standards of world football."

Hunt also weighed in on the departure of the previous technical team, which was headed by Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett, saying the pair was just unfortunate not to win the league after the season Amakhosi had.

However, he's confident that Chiefs can move on from last season's heartbreak, adding that his main objective is to win trophies.

"We just need to make sure we improve on last year. Ernst and Shaun were very unfortunate," he said.

"Hopefully we can move on now and try to improve the results cos I'm here to win a few trophies. I know everything at Kaizer Chiefs commercially is huge, but I really just want to focus on the football side, that's the most important thing for me."

The former SuperSport United manager hinted at possible changes to his squad, saying he needs to assemble a team that suits his eye and that will win matches.

Article continues below

"I need to try and get a team that suits my eye, plays a brand of football but wins as well. It's all good trying to play a brand of football, but we also need to win. The club is really hungry for success, there have been a few barren years and we need to turn it around," added Hunt.

While Middendorp was heavily criticised for his route-one football, Hunt stated that playing good football is nice but getting positive results is also as important.

"That's what counts, winning things. If we get that right, everything will take care of itself. This is the biggest club in SA football. It has the most supporters. Having played and coached against them, I've seen the club grow and the trophies won in the '80s were unbelievable," concluded Hunt.