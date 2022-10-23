Kaizer Chiefs crash out of MTN8 after AmaZulu FC draw as Bimenyimana limps off ahead of Soweto Derby clash

Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated from the MTN8 after drawing 0-0 with AmaZulu FC in Sunday's semi-final second-leg clash.

Chiefs were frustrated by AmaZulu's defence

Usuthu won on the away goals rule

Amakhosi will now face Pirates in PSL clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu's resolute defence frustrated Amakhosi and ultimately, the game ended in a 0-0 draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Therefore, AmaZulu progressed to the final after winning the tie on the away goals rule as the first-leg clash ended in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg three weeks ago.

ALL EYES ON: Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana as the Burundi international made a surprise return from an injury which led to him missing Wednesday's PSL match against TS Galaxy.

The towering centre-forward, who is Chiefs' top scorer this term with six goals, looked off-colour against AmaZulu while leading Amakhosi's attack which was blunt on the day.

Bimenyimana was substituted just after the hour-mark as he was limping and it seems the 24-year-old may have been rushed back from his injury as SABC Sport had reported that he was out for four weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' hopes of ending their seven-year trophy drought faded away after their elimination from the MTN8, a tournament they have won a record 15 times.

The Soweto giants, who are under the guidance of coach Arthur Zwane, will now be hoping to win the Nedbank Cup and PSL championship this season.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are set to face off with their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations final venue, FNB Stadium on Saturday in a highly anticipated PSL encounter.

The two Soweto giants will then meet in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match on November 15 at the same venue.