Kaizer Chiefs couldn't win the PSL title even after benefitting from referees - Mosimane

Ultimately, the Brazilians came from 13 points behind, to snatch the PSL title on the final day of the season

coach Pitso Mosimane has alleged benefited from refereeing decisions but still failed to win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Chiefs appeared on course to claim a first league title since 2015 but capitulated on the last day of the season to allow Sundowns to claim a third straight league crown.

Sundowns made a remarkable comeback after trailing Chiefs, at one point, by 13 points.

More teams

But following the resumption of the season after a coronavirus-induced break, Chiefs managed just two victories, three draws and as many defeats.

Sundowns, meanwhile, also struggled for form but a better outing than Chiefs saw them recording four league wins, three draws and two defeats.

“They [Kaizer Chiefs] had a 13 point gap and I have always said they benefited from some referee's mistakes. I mean how many times did they benefit from referees mistakes this season?” Mosimane told Power FM as per Phakaaathi.

“With all these benefits and 13 points, they blew it at the end and we capitalized to win it. We dropped a lot of points during the bio-bubble. Our first two matches were draws against and . We also lost against . But Chiefs were worse than us during the bubble.”

It is not the first time for Mosimane to allege that Chiefs were favoured, claims he also made during the season.

Chiefs' collapse saw coach Ernst Middendorp losing his job and he has since been replaced by Gavin Hunt.

Mosimane drew comparisons between himself and coach Carlo Ancelotti as well as boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Article continues below

“Carlo Ancelotti who has won the [Uefa] and titles in has joined and Bielsa went to the Championship to join Leeds, I mean these are top coaches, but they remain humble, so who am I to say that I have won everything in football?” said Mosimane.

“We’re not signing players to win the Absa Premiership, we can win it with the current squad. But the truth is that the squad that won the treble this season and in 2016/17 are 33, 34 and we need to form a new base of young players.”

Sundowns have arguably been the most active on the transfer market, so far confirming at least seven new signings.