Kaizer Chiefs could lose PSL title without Motaung - Schalkwyk

The Amakhosi boss’ ineligibility to be involved in the team's remaining league matches could derail their season according to a former club player

Former midfielder Gert Schalkwyk says football manager Bobby Motaung should not be judged by the circulating video footage of him allegedly partying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schalkwyk feels Motaung's presence is needed as Amakhosi enter the decisive stage of the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race.

The football manager was earlier this week suspended by the club for “up to and including 31 August 2020” after appearing in video footage showing him with a group of people inside a house.

The video which went viral suggests Motaung was breaking lockdown regulations and Chiefs moved in to remove him from the team’s activities as they resume their bid for a first Premier Soccer League (PSL) crown since 2015.

Given the timeline of his suspension, Chiefs will play six of their eight remaining games with their football manager “not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.”

“His suspension can affect the team. Bobby is a very good guy. He knows how to talk to the players, he encourages the players,” Schalkwyk told Sowetan Live.

“I feel his absence can have a negative impact. If you [are] close to someone, when he's not there you feel hapless. To be honest, I think Bobby is needed for these remaining games.”

Revered as a hands-on manager who is always with the team, Motaung will not be available when Chiefs take on in a crucial league match, as well as home and away fixtures against .

Log leaders Chiefs return to action next Wednesday against Wits and are four points ahead of second-placed Sundowns who have played a game less than the Soweto giants.

Schalkwyk feels Motaung’s presence is needed during Chiefs’ crucial stages of the campaign as he is always available to entertain players’ concerns and should not be judged by the circulating video.

“Despite those videos, they need him. That's outside life. You can't judge him by those videos. The job he's been doing is amazing," said Schalkwyk.

“If you need something, you can always go to Bobby. He's like a father or brother to Chiefs players. Any problem that you have, you are able to talk to him about it."