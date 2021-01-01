Kaizer Chiefs: Could it come down to a choice between Parker or Katsande?

The South African has played 319 games, scoring 54 and creating 38 assists, while the Zimbabwean has played 295 games with 17 goals and eight assists

As the season starts to near the final hurdle, there are several Kaizer Chiefs players who will potentially be playing for their futures at the club.

Among those who face an uncertain future are two veterans who have experienced success at Chiefs in the past, Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker.

Katsande's agent, Sean Roberts, was recently quoted saying that the Zimbabwean would be happy to extend his stay at the club beyond July when his contract ends. To date though there has been no indication from Chiefs that the midfield hard-man will be offered a new deal.

Meanwhile, Parker's hopes of extending his stay with the Glamour Boys were recently boosted after head coach Gavin Hunt's praise for the 35-year-old for his performance in the 1-0 Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates.

Differing styles - Parker could be more durable

Katsande (35) has for the past decade made a name for himself as a midfield enforcer and he's learnt how to tread the fine line between fouls and fair but robust tackles very cleverly.

The thing is though, his high-octane approach takes a lot of energy and potentially opens him up to injuries - both through fatigue and through clashes with the opposition. It’s a role also better suited to an athlete in his prime and not one towards the end of a career.

Parker on the other hand is a player with a lot more guile and skill and is showing himself to be a good option as a playmaker. He can also do the dirty work when needed but is certainly more creative than Katsande. For a player in his mid-30's, it's probably better to be relying on creativity than physical attributes, and that may sway things in the former Bafana Bafana striker's favour.

The young guns

Hunt's other options in central midfield include the youthful trio of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom and Darrel Matsheke.

Ngcobo is a strong contender as Amakhosi's best player of the season and so it may be left to Blom and Matsheke to battle it out as to who is more valuable to the team, and at the moment, the former seems to have the inside lane, having played more matches and also having been praised by his coach recently.

Of course, it's conceivable too that all three youngsters may stay on at the club next season, but with Hunt expected to go to the market for a central midfielder or two, game-time may be harder to come by in the 2021/ 22 campaign.

Versatile defenders

Daniel Cardoso can play in central midfield as an enforcer, while Kenyan international Anthony Akumu Agay - probably the most similar player Chiefs have to Katsande in terms of physicality and stature, was bought as a centre-mid, but seems to be preferred by Hunt as a centre-back.

There's also Chiefs' Australian import, Kearyn Baccus, who operates in the middle of the park, and he has seemingly not fully settled in at the club.

No one knows exactly how Chiefs' squad will look in a few months time when their transfer ban ends and they line up for the new season, but it is likely that the team will be shorn of a few central midfielders as more quality is brought in.

And the way things are, it appears Katsande is further down the pecking order than several of the others who play in his position, including Parker.