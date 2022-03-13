Kaizer Chiefs could have jumped the queue for Al Ahly coach Mosimane

After developments this week, its safe to say Al Ahly coach Mosimane would pick Kaizer Chiefs over Mamelodi Sundowns should he ever return to the PSL.

Mosimane has of course just signed a contract extension with Ahly, and also has ambitions of coaching on other continents, be that in the Middle East or in Europe. Perhaps even South America.

But if he does one day return home before retirement, PSL clubs would be fighting over his signature, and it would surely be the 'big three' - Sundowns, Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who would be favourites, and who would be able to afford him. Not to say clubs like AmaZulu or Cape Town City wouldn't be in the reckoning.

Having achieved so much with Sundowns, one might have thought Mosimane could potentially have ended his career with the Brazilians. But since his departure, the relationship has turned sour and it got worse on the weekend when the Al Ahly bus faced a blockade on the way to the FNB Stadium for another 1-0 loss.

After the match, Mosimane spoke emotionally about his perceived abuse in South Africa, both this time and on his last visit with Al Ahly, in May 2021. He also complained about being sent 'lawyers letters' from a Downs official.

Seemingly, all bridges have been burned between Mosimane and Masandawana, and there is very little chance of Mosimane returning to the Pretoria club.

Nice strategic move by Kaizer Chiefs?

In the meanwhile, Chiefs were involved in a bit of north-south diplomacy after having allowed Ahly to use their training facilities.

Mosimane was highly complimentary of the Chiefs set up, and may fancy one day making it part of his everyday working environment.

While it could be argued that Chiefs' move was a bit unpatriotic, they did their chances of getting Mosimane on their future employee roster, no harm.

It could also be useful for Chiefs to enjoy a healthy relationship with Africa's greatest ever club, the 10-time Champions League winners.

It was of course Al Ahly who beat the Glamour Boys in last season’s Caf Champions League final.

There is the potential for the exchange of players, for loan deals to be forged, and for things like coaching workshops and the sharing of football philosophies by Amakhosi and their Egyptian friends. In that respect, it was a productive week for Chiefs.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the North African club.

“Mahmoud El-Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, sent an official letter on Friday morning to Mr Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs’ chairman, to thank him for honouring Al Ahly’s football club’s delegation in South Africa on the sidelines of Al Ahly’s visit to Johannesburg to face Mamelodi Sundowns FC in the fourth fixture of the Caf Champions League group stage,” Al Ahly said in a statement.

“El-Khatib, on behalf of the club’s board of directors, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Kaizer Chiefs and made sure that Al Ahly is open to any future collaboration with the South African club to serve the greater good of African football.”