Kaizer Chiefs could decide Middendorp's future today

The German mentor still has a year remaining on his contract with Amakhosi but management is expected to terminate it

Ernst Middendorp could find out on Tuesday whether or not his services will be needed by for next season.

The Amakhosi management has called an urgent meeting at Naturena today (Tuesday) to discuss among others the club's 2019-20 season, and possibly plot a way forward.

A source within the club has told Goal the coach and the players will be present at the meeting and that Middendorp's future is likely to be decided today.

"There is an urgent meeting today. We could know by end of business today if the coach will be staying or leaving," the source told Goal.

"Not everyone in the team is happy with the current coach. Of course, the pain of losing the league cuts deep and this could be the end of the road for Middendorp," added the source.

Under Middendorp's watch, the Glamour Boys led the standings for over a year only for to beat them to the title on the final day of the season.

This is after the club won just two of their final eight league matches - collecting nine points out of a possible 24.

While some may feel it would be harsh to sack Middendorp given where the Soweto giants finished the previous season (in ninth position), others strongly believe he is the reason behind the team's capitulation.

His route one tactics were heavily criticised, especially in the second half of the season as he appeared not to have a plan B in how Chiefs should play against tougher opponents.

Nonetheless, whatever decision management will take could depend on the overall performance of the team as well as their future plans.

Apart from Amakhosi's failure to win the league, Middendorp was also unable to win any Cup competition during his tenure which started in December 2018.

In May 2019, he steered the Naturena-based side to the Nedbank Cup final only to suffer a shock 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy.

This season, Chiefs couldn't get past the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup as they lost to .

They crashed out of the 2020 Nedbank Cup in the Round of 16, losing on penalties to at Makhulong Stadium.

Goal understands Gavin Hunt is ready to take over from Middendorp at Amakhosi.