Kaizer Chiefs considering making changes in Molefi Ntseki's technical team? - Kaizer Motaung Jr opens up amid Amakhosi's poor run

Kaizer Motaung Jr. opens up about the possibility of beefing up the Kaizer Chiefs' technical team.

Motaung Jr opens up about adding new members

Chiefs recently recruited Cavin Johnson

Molefi Ntseki remains under pressure to deliver

WHAT HAPPENED: Amidst the season's ongoing criticism directed at the Kaizer Chiefs technical team led by head coach Molefi Ntseki, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has expressed his perspective on the issue.

Motaung emphasized the club's unwavering support for the technical team and reiterated their full backing. Amakhosi are planning to utilize the Fifa international break to address and rectify specific areas within the squad that require improvement.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We support the whole technical staff. We support all the players. We are using this Fifa break to tighten things a bit. The technical staff is using this Fifa break to work on all the aspects that need to be rectified," said Motaung as per Soccer Laduma.

Recently, Chiefs have been hit with a fine by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee for unruly behaviour as they attacked Ntseki to voice out their displeasure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The league has since threatened to lock out Amakhosi fans should this kind of behaviour continue. Motaung has appealed to the fans to back their team and give them all the support they need.

"Of course for everyone associated with the badge, we are asking our supporters also to support the guys. Be that the 12th man with the voice in the stands. We need them We have a positive outlook. We urge everyone to rally behind them and look forward," said Motaung.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs recently roped in veteran mentor Cavin Johnson who has been employed as the head of academy.

Meanwhile, Ntseki, flanked by his assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard has the task to find a winning formula.

Amakhosi are trailing PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 11 points.