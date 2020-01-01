Kaizer Chiefs confirm two coronavirus cases

There are now seven confirmed cases in the South African top-flight league following Amakhosi's announcement

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have confirmed two coronavirus cases within their squad.

The Soweto giants revealed that they conducted preliminary tests last Friday as PSL clubs prepare to return to training.

Chiefs released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon after 70 individuals were tested at the Naturena-based side.

A club statement read: "Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday, two Kaizer Chiefs players’ results have come back positive from the laboratory."

"A total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season."

"At the time of doing these tests, players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19."

"All the players and officials were given different timeslots and did not come into contact with each other."

"The affected duo will be in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days. They will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative, they will then be able to rejoin the team."

"Kaizer Chiefs’ medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines."

The total number of coronavirus cases in the PSL is now seven with the current season having been suspended since mid-March 2020 due to the deadly virus.

Chiefs' arch-rivals, announced that one of their players, Ben Motshwari had tested positive for Covid-19 last May, but the central midfielder has since recovered from coronavirus.

On Monday, June 22, Bloemfontein 's Given Mashikinya became the second known player to test positive for Covid-19.

While Stellenbosch FC confirmed that three of their staff members have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, June 23.