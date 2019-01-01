Kaizer Chiefs confirm Teenage Hadebe out for at least a week following head injury

The promising centre back could miss Amakhosi's upcoming clash with Lidoda Duvha next weekend

have announced that their Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe has been ruled out for just over a week.

The lanky player suffered a head injury during Amakhosi's 1-0 defeat to FC in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday night.

Hadebe was replaced by striker Ryan Moon after colliding with the post during the game which was played at the FNB Stadium.

The Soweto giants have since released the following statement regarding the former Chicken Inn defender.

"Injury Update: Teenage Hadebe Mild (Grade 1) Concussion. Symptoms have improved this morning compared to last night."

"Recovery time: 7 - 10days. We wish him a speedy recovery," a club statement read.

Injury Update : Teenage Hadebe



Mild (Grade 1) Concussion.



Symptoms have improved this morning compared to last night.



Recovery time : 7 - 10days



We wish him a speedy recovery.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ycH3cJ7KJS — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 7, 2019

Chiefs went on to concede from Tshediso Patjie's well-taken free-kick in the second half following Hadebe's withdrawal.

The 23-year-old player has slowly established himself as a key defender for Amakhosi under coach Ernst Middendorp, who was appointed last December.

Hadebe has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season including four cup matches.

It remains to be seen whether or not the left-footed player will recover in time to face Black in a league clash on Saturday.

The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Thohoyandou Stadium.