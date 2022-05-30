Kaizer Chiefs confirm signings of Du Preez and Kwinika from Stellenbosch FC

The duo is set to be unveiled by Amakhosi once the transfer window is opened on Friday, July 1

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signings of defender Zitha Kwinika and attacker Ashley Du Preez from Premier Soccer League opponents Stellenbosch FC.

Amakhosi are strengthening for the new season after inconsistencies in the concluded one that led to the sacking of coach Stuart Baxter.

The club is keen on ensuring a repeat of the same does not happen and it is the reason they are in the market for key players.

"Kaizer Chiefs are happy to announce the signing of defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley Du Preez from Stellenbosch FC from 1 July 2022," the Soweto heavyweights confirmed on Monday on their website.

Coach Arthur Zwane, who was recently confirmed as Baxter's successor, expressed his optimism the duo will adapt quickly and help the team perform well.

"We are very happy to have acquired the services of the two players and look forward to welcoming them to the Village when we start with our preparations for next season," the tactician said.

"The two lads have the qualities we need as Amakhosi and we believe they will quickly adjust to the Amakhosi way of play and deliver the goods for the millions of supporters who have been hungry for success for a number of years."

Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung expressed confidence Zithu, who started his career at Amakhosi, and Du Preez will add value to the former PSL champions.

"We know Zitha Kwinika quite well because he was here with us until 2016," the administrator said.

"We have seen his growth and progress as a professional player over the years.

"We have also been impressed by Du Preez. He is young, fearless and has done remarkably well in the league. We believe they will add value to the team from next season."

Chiefs are targeting the league next season and a return to continental football.