EXCLUSIVE: Kaizer Chiefs confirm inquiries for Leonardo Castro

The 30-year-old marksman is set to be the next player to leave Amakhosi with several unnamed teams interested in his services ahead of next season

have confirmed there is huge interest in striker Leonardo Castro.

Speaking to Goal on Thursday, Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa revealed several clubs have inquired about the availability of the Colombian marksman.

However, he refused to be drawn into revealing the names of the teams that have contacted the club regarding a potential transfer.

"There have been inquiries on Castro. However, I can't disclose where those inquiries are from, but there are inquiries for Castro," Maphosa told Goal.

"If we do that then we would be jeopardizing the discussions."

Media reports suggest two Moroccan giants, and , are keen on signing the former man.

It remains to be seen if the player will move to either side before the closing of the transfer window in August.

Castro has been linked with a possible move away from the Glamour Boys following the arrival of three foreign internationals in recent weeks.

As things stand, Chiefs have six foreign internationals on their books, but only five can be registered with the for the 2019/20 season.

While Castro is currently in camp with the Soweto giants and preparing for next season, chances are he will not be there next season, provided negotiations go according to plan.

Last season, Castro made 30 appearances across all competitions. He was directly involved in 14 goals - seven goals and seven assists for Amakhosi.