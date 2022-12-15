Kaizer Chiefs confirm Peter Mokaba Stadium home matches after Polokwane Municipality deal

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed they will host three of their home Premier Soccer League matches at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Amakhosi to host three matches in Limpopo province this season

Signed three-year agreement with the municipality

Polokwane Municipality hopeful of positive economic impact

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi’s confirmation follows an agreement between them and the Polokwane Municipality over the use of the 2010 Fifa World Cup facility.

The Glamour Boys will host Royal AM on January 29, 2023, before games against Golden Arrows and Swallows FC on February 19 and May 2, respectively.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We are delighted to be back in the province of Limpopo and the city of Polokwane in particular, where we enjoy great support," Chiefs confirmed in a statement released on Thursday.

"We are looking forward to three exciting games with a full stadium because we know that the people of Limpopo will come out in numbers because they love Amakhosi.

"Their support proved key in the past when we lifted the league trophy with the New Peter Mokaba as our home venue. We hope that history will be repeated when we play at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium again."

"We believe in long-term agreements; and being in Polokwane for three years means we will be working with the municipality to achieve our goals of promoting sports, particularly football, in the city."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Polokwane City Manager Thuso Nemugumoni explained the benefits they expect to get from their partnership with the Soweto giants.

"Having Kaizer Chiefs to Polokwane is a strategic move as we know the economic impact it will have on the city," Nemugumoni said.

"We know the games will boost tourism, with many people traveling to Polokwane. We also know that jobs will be created, with small businesses standing to benefit from this.

"We are looking forward to having Kaizer Chiefs play their home games in the city of Polokwane for the next three year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time the Glamour Boys – who use the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as their primary home ground – will be hosting their opponents in Limpopo’s capital.

They did it between 2011 and 2015, and a return to Polokwane should be welcome news for Chiefs’ fans residing in the province.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Arthur Zwane’s charges will resume their PSL campaign with an away match against Golden Arrows on December 31 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.