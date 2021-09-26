Kaizer Chiefs confirm Nurkovic's surgery date, give Castro rehabilitation progress

The Serb joins a list of five the Amakhosi players who have been ruled out with injuries

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is set to undergo surgery on his right knee on Wednesday, the Premier Soccer League club has confirmed.



The impending surgery - to repair his meniscus - has automatically ruled the Serb out of Sunday's Premier Soccer League encounter against Marumo Gallants.

Surgery

Apart from Nurkovic, the Glamour Boys will not enjoy the services of long-term absentees; Leonardo Castro, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Dumisani Zuma, as well as Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

"I have had this injury niggling me for a while now – the medical team felt it was best to get the operation done. Further assessments will be done after the operation. The medical team will give me a timeline on the recovery process after that," Nurkovic told the club's portal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nange got his adductor inner thigh muscle injured when Amakhosi were playing against Royal AM and was substituted in the latter part of the first half and according to the club, he is expected to be out of action for the next two weeks.

On the other hand, Sekgota is awaiting to know the extent of the ankle injury that he suffered after a challenge with Royal AM's captain Samuel Manganyi.



However, Castro has been allowed to start light training after rehabilitation and could soon be ready for action.

"For Chiefs long-term injured players, Castro’s rehabilitation has moved up a gear as he has begun running again and is progressing well as he targets a return to action," the club said.

"Ngezana in the meantime is in the final stages of his rehabilitation process and should be back in full training by the middle of October. Zuma is still in the rehabilitation phase as he recovers from a knee injury."

Coach Stuart Baxter - in a pre-match interview - assessed the full length of the injury cases in his team.

"[Bernard] Parker is out [against Marumo Gallants]," Baxter said. "He can make the bench, but he’s out. He’s had a broken bone in his hand.

"We’ve just taken the cast off and he’s in a brace. Bernard is fit, but he’s still in a little bit of pain. He can give us something if needed. The attacking unit will be without Nurkovic.

"Samir is injured, he’s got to have an operation, so we will reshuffle the attacking unit. Nange is away from midfield, he’s injured. We will need to also reshuffle the midfield area.

"That may mean we bring in [Reeve] Frosler and shuffle up in that way. There are a few changes, maybe in personnel and tweaking the shape a little bit."