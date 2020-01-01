Kaizer Chiefs confirm loan agreement with Swallows FC for quartet

Goal reported earlier this week that Shopane, Thibedi, Rorwana and Twala had not been present in Hunt's training sessions at Naturena

have announced that they will not be bringing back the four players who spent last season on loan at Swallows FC.

Given Thibedi, Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane will remain with the Dube Birds for another season following an agreement by the two clubs.

Amakhosi took to their social media platforms to confirm the news of the quartet moving to Swallows on their social media platforms.

Player Updates:



Chiefs’ young quartet will remain at Swallows FC until the end of June 2021:



1. Given Thibedi

2. Sizwe Twala

3. Ayanda Rorwana

4. Itumeleng Shopane



Good luck Khosis.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/6UW4vGxqjD — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 2, 2020

As Goal reported earlier this week, the quartet had not been in any of Gavin Hunt's training sessions since the return of the squad on Sunday.

And that fueled speculation that neither of them wasn't part of the new technical team's plans for the upcoming campaign.

The move by Amakhosi to let the four players go raises a few eyebrows, especially as they are still not sure if Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would rule in their favour.

Chiefs are still waiting to see if their two-window transfer ban will be suspended so that they can be able to reinforce the squad.

Thibedi is the only player the majority of Amakhosi fans had expected will be recalled from Swallows FC to strengthen the midfield following the departure of George Maluleka to .

Nonetheless, Hunt still has options in that midfield with the likes of Kearyn Baccus, Siphelele Ntshangase and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo among those who could be entrusted with the responsibility to play as a link between the defensive midfielders and the attackers.

But if Chiefs win their appeal then chances are that Hunt will add a few more players in that midfield.

Already, S'fiso Hlanti is training with the Soweto giants with a view of winning a contract provided the outcome of the appeal favours the club.

Thabang Monaree and Cole Alexander have also been linked with moves to Naturena following the sale of to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.