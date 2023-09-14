Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed that the club is interested in Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Chiefs keen to strengthen squad

Mthethwa linked with Chiefs & Pirates

Ntseki responds

WHAT HAPPENED: Since joining Stellies from Black Leopards in January 2022, Mthethwa has been consistent.

His exploits have seen him make it into the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, and now Chiefs are reportedly desiring his services and he has also been linked with their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Ntseki conceded the Soweto giants will be glad to have the 28-year-old to boost their squad, especially in midfield.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think the most important thing is whenever you see a good player elsewhere, people will always associate that player with Kaizer Chiefs," Ntseki told the media.

"I think in our player audit, we have put in so many players, even though we have never gone public about those players. But I think it’s very normal for a team like Kaizer Chiefs to be looking for quality players, to strengthen the team.

"So the name of Mthethwa is making the rounds about him coming to Chiefs and there’s been many other players that were spoken about coming to Chiefs.

"But the most important thing is that he’s a good quality player – we will love to have him anytime, whenever he is available, whenever we have the resources to bring him in because he’s a good player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the ongoing transfer window, Chiefs signed midfielder Edson Castillo who has settled well at the club.

The Venezuelan star has played seven matches across all competitions and scored three goals in the process.

If Mthethwa joins Amakhosi, Siyethemba Sithebe might be forced to look for a new team. Just recently, his agent insisted the midfielder - who has made just one appearance for Chiefs this season, is not leaving.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether the Glamour Boys can convince Stellenbosch to sell the midfielder.