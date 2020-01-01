Kaizer Chiefs confirm Hunt as new head coach

The 56-year-old tactician has found a new home after leaving Wits where he spent seven years

have announced the appointment of Gavin Hunt as their new head coach ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The accomplished tactician has replaced German coach Ernst Middendorp, who was dismissed by the Soweto giants last week.

As Goal previously reported, Chiefs beat their Soweto rivals to Hunt's signature with the experienced coach having recently parted ways with .

Amakhosi released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

A club statement read: "Gavin Hunt has been appointed as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. The Cape Town-born mentor will start his job immediately and his contract will see him take charge of Amakhosi’s first team for the next three seasons."

"Hunt brings a wealth of experience since he joined professional football in 1981. The former defender spent most of his playing career at Hellenic FC, for 13 years. He went straight into coaching after hanging up his boots in 1994."

"Hunt has an impressive CV and a glittering coaching career, including his first accolade as a coach, having promoted Seven Stars from the First Division Coastal Stream to the elite league. His other accolades include winning the Coach of the Season on five occasions. He has also won the league championship four times with two different teams and has several domestic cup competitions under his belt."

Chiefs club chairman Kaizer Motaung explained why the Naturena-based giants brought in the four-time PSL title-winning coach.

“We looked at our situation and our needs before deciding on Gavin. He brings with him an abundance of experience, having coached about fives teams in the Premiership. There is success wherever he has coached," Motaung said.

“Given that the Covid-19 epidemic has forced us to finish the season in the bio-bubble and that the squad will only rest for two weeks before the players return for pre-season, we needed a coach who understands the local market and conditions.

"We believe that with Hunt we have brought in a person with the right experience and energy to do just that."

Amakhosi have qualified for next season's Caf after finishing second in the PSL in the 2019/20 campaign.

“Playing on the continent is key for us as we haven’t done as well as we should have. We have players who have participated in the competition and this experience should certainly be to our advantage," Motaung added.

“The other thing I have always emphasised is the need for coaches to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge. The game has changed and become much more scientific.

“We know Gavin always endeavours to learn more about the game by attending courses both locally and overseas. This knowledge will come in handy to guide our team. We are looking forward to him sharing his experience with the team.”

Chiefs also indicated that a new assistant coach will be appointed in due course and Hunt that will meet the team for the first time next week when the squad returns to training in preparation of the new season.