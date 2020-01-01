Kaizer Chiefs confirm Hlanti, Peterson, Nange stopped training at Naturena

Amakhosi are forbidden by Fifa from signing players for two transfer windows, and have subsequently released the prospective acquisitions

have confirmed that potential signings who were training with the team have been released following the dismissal of their transfer ban appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The former Bidvest trio of defender Sifiso Hlanti, goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange were training at Naturena as Chiefs hoped to sign the players had their transfer ban been lifted on appeal.

Amakhosi were in February 2020 slapped with sanctions by world governing body Fifa, forbidding them from participating in the transfer market for the next two registration periods after being found guilty of a transfer offence.

More teams

This emanated from their illegal acquisition and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors in 2018.

Chiefs will not sign any players during the current transfer window as well as in January.

“Due to the CAS outcome we can only sign players from July 2021. As a result, the players that were training with the team will be leaving to join teams of their choice,” said Chiefs in a statement on social media.

Club Update:



Due to the CAS outcome we can only sign players from July 2021.



As a result, the players that were training with the team will be leaving to join teams of their choice.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/nsZmChZQGL — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 2, 2020

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is helplessly watching on as their Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals are in the thick of transfer business, beefing up their squads for the 2020/21 season.

have already signed 12 new players while have brought in at least five new players including Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare.

Chiefs’ ban from signing players appears to be already manifesting itself in the just-started season.

They have lost 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match and have also succumbed to Pirates by the same scoreline in an MTN8 semi-final, first leg match.

Article continues below

Hunt is working with the players he inherited from former coach Ernst Middendorp.

The Amakhosi coach’s hands are tied as he witnesses a blunt strikeforce with forwards yet to score goals in four games as chief striker Samir Nurkovic is out injured.

Also a jittery defence, easily unlocked by Sundowns and Pirates, is another concern for Hunt.