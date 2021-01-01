Kaizer Chiefs confirm: Five players out for Horoya clash

After Amakhosi's opening Group C match against Wydad Casablanca was postponed due to visa issues, the club begin their group phase campaign in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs have named the five players who will miss Tuesday evening's Caf Champions League clash with Horoya, while also confirming the availability of two stars.

Amakhosi begin the group phase of their Champions League campaign when they host Guinea side Horoya at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00.

They will, however, remain without long-term injury victim Khama Billiat, as well as another four more recent casualties.

“Unavailable Players: Injuries: Billiat, Mashiane, Zuma, Mathoho. Family Responsibility: Moleko," Chiefs announced on their official Twitter account.

Happy Mashiane and Dumisani Zuma have both been out for the last couple of games while Eric Mathoho was set to start in Chiefs' most recent match, a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United, but was withdrawn shortly before kick-off.

There is some good news for Chiefs fans in that striker Samir Nurkovic and midfielder Willard Katsande will be available for selection. Both had picked up knocks in the draw with Matsatsantsa.

"Players available for selection after Saturday’s niggles: Nurkovic and Katsande,” the club confirmed.

Both these players have struggled with injury this season and have only fairly recently been making their way back into the starting line-up.

The Glamour Boys head into Tuesday's match without a win in their last six matches, following draws with SuperSport, Baroka FC and Stellenbosch FC, and defeats to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu in the league, as well as to second their side Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup.

Now 17 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, the Champions League likely represents Chiefs’ last hope of silverware this season.

Article continues below

This is the first time that Amakhosi have reached the group phase of the Champions League.

They earned their spot in Group C after beating Angolan team CD Primeiro de Agosto as well as PW Bamenda of Cameroon, in the first and preliminary rounds, respectively.

Also in Group C are another team from Angola, Petro de Luanda, as well as Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca.