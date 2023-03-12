Kaizer Chiefs' complacency leaves Zwane concerned after narrow Casric Stars win

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane pointed out that Amakhosi nearly made it difficult for themselves against Casric Stars on Sunday night.

Zwane feels it should have been an easy game

The 49-year-old was happy Du Preez and Solomons' impact

Chiefs will resume their PSL campaign against Maritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Glamour Boys claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over the National First Division side in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter at FNB Stadium.

Goals from Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez earned Chiefs a win over Stars who grabbed their consolation goal through Kgomotso Mosadi.

Zwane stated that Amakhosi complicated things in a game which should have been easy and also explained why he introduced pacey players Du Preez and Dillan Solomons.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: "Look, we nearly made it difficult for ourselves. Easy game, if we applied ourselves correctly. We started off very well, we put them under pressure and we forced a penalty," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"Then from that moment I thought we'll keep the momentum, we would force them to make more mistakes, so they commit mistakes, then we score goals.

"I think again we slowed down a little bit, then we had to make changes in the second-half just to put them under pressure because Caleb was also struggling a little bit," he continued.

"So we knew 'Ash' (Du Preez) with his speed and doing the pockets and also put Solly (Solomons) on the right so that we could have speed on the right because there was that space for us to exploit but we did not capitalize.

"But we created few chances from the space behind in the right especially and we were unfortunate not to take those chances but yeah we nearly made it difficult for ourselves. You look at the goal we conceded, came out of complacency and yeah, it's one of those things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane became the first coach to guide Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2019.

The Soweto giants, who are hoping to go all the way and clinch a record-extending 14th Nedbank Cup, will be part of Monday's quarter-final draw.

The last time Amakhosi won a major title was in 2015 and Zwane is the man tasked with ending the club's trophy drought.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Glamours Boys will resume their 2022-23 PSL campaign with a clash against Maritzburg United on March 18.

Chiefs will be looking to make it four wins in a row across all competitions.