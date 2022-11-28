'Kaizer Chiefs' commitment against Orlando Pirates can win trophies' - Maponyane

Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane has explained how the Premier Soccer League side can end their trophy drought.

Amakhosi defeated Bucs due to their attitude

Maponyane was impressed by the commitment displayed

Asks for consistency

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs had emerged as the derby winners in their latest Premier Soccer League encounter on October 29.

Yusuf Maart’s long-range strike was enough for the Glamour Boys to win the bragging rights against Pirates, who had not lost in four games before the derby.

Maponyane has now called on his former club to ensure they maintain the commitment shown during the game, as this can help them end their trophy drought.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "All of them, the players [need to develop strong work ethics]," Maponyane, who was part of Chiefs’ golden generation of the 1980s, said.

"If the Chiefs players give the commitment they showed against Pirates in every game, they can win a trophy or finish in a decent position in the league this season.

"They can win the Nedbank if they continue in the same vein. You do not have to have a game plan to win games, you have got to have a way of doing things and that way is the winning way.

"If they keep that attitude and commitment [when they beat Pirates in the league game], fighting for every ball and winning it, then that can change their fortunes.

"But then, it goes back to reality, and the reality is that you cannot get the same performance and consistency in any of the teams in the league this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys had a realistic chance to lift the MTN8 Cup but were defeated by AmaZulu in the semi-finals.

In the Premier Soccer League race, the Naturena outfit is in the race as they sit fourth with 21 points after 13 games.

Amakhosi, who were eliminated in the unofficial four-team Carling Black Label Cup tournament by Pirates - are also in contention for the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS: When the PSL resumes action in December, the Arthur Zwane charges will face Golden Arrows.