Kaizer Chiefs comment on whether Baxter will be in charge against Wydad Casablanca

The Amakhosi official revealed that the club management is happy with how Zwane has led the team on the pitch in Baxter's absence

Kaizer Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa has confirmed that Stuart Baxter will remain in the stands when the Soweto giants face Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys are set to play host to the Moroccan outfit in this season's Caf Champions League semi-final first-leg match at the iconic FNB Stadium.

Chiefs assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard masterminded a 1-0 win over Wydad in the first-leg encounter which took place in Casablanca last weekend.

Baxter, who replaced Gavin Hunt as the Chiefs new head coach earlier this month, watched from the stands at Stade Mohamed V as he was still awaiting his South African work permit.

Maphosa stated that Zwane and Sheppard will continue to take charge of the team on the field as Amakhosi look to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

“There is no change‚” Maphosa told Sowetan as he confirmed that Baxter’s work permit has still not been granted.

“They [Zwane and Sheppard] have their method – I’m sure that is known by them only.

“But the fact is that whatever and however they are dealing with it‚ it got us a lead from the first leg and hopefully the same will happen in the second leg."

Baxter remains the last coach to win a major trophy with Chiefs when he steered the Soweto giants to the PSL title in the 2014/15 season.

Maphosa indicated that Zwane, who is also the club's reserve team head coach, will be in charge of the team on matchday.

“So, we are happy. We are happy with how Arthur is leading the whole thing on the pitch and gelling well with the players," he added.

“It’s working. His instructions look like they are reaching the players.”

Samir Nurkovic scored the only of the match against Wydad as Chiefs secured their first-ever win in North Africa in the Champions League.

The winner on aggregate between Chiefs and Wydad on will take on either Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly or Tunisian champions Esperance de Tunis in the final.

Al Ahly, who are under the guidance of former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, will carry a 1-0 lead into the second-leg clash against Esperance in Cairo on Saturday.