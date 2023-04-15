Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane waxes lyrical about Samkelo: 'He has a rare quality in him, what South Africa was lacking'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane feels South African football has found the model central midfielder the country has been looking for.

Samkelo Zwane is in his debut PSL season

He is now enjoying some game time

His coach tips him for greater things

WHAT HAPPENED? The departure of Njabulo Blom in late 2022 created a void in Chiefs’ central midfield. That paved way for Samkelo Zwane to get some game time but the 21-year-old then briefly disappeared.

However, he is now back, starting recent games and he was named Man of the Match in Amakhosi’s last outing against Marumo Gallants after he Siyethemba Sithebe relegated to the bench.

Zwane has since hinted at planning more around the central midfield partnership of Samkelo and Yusuf Maart. The Amakhosi coach speaks glowingly about the young player he describes as “special.”

WHATZWANE SAID: “When I look at Samkelo, he is something else, for me – not because we developed him, as a club, but because he has a rare quality in him,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“His technical ability and execution are second to none, and that will always make him a special player, we are lacking such players in South Africa that can be able to pin-point 40-meter passes and also be creative, take risks at the back to unlock oppositions.

“Most defensive midfielders [in South Africa] keep it simple, they don’t want to lose the ball in critical areas of the field where they can end up being punished.

“You will recall we ended up playing one of our former players, Njabulo Blom, who gave us stability and fighting in the middle to protect the back-four or the central area of the field – he did very well, unfortunately, he had to go for greener pastures.”

AND WHAT MORE? Zwane explains, in detail, Samkelo’s role in the team that already had more experienced midfielders like Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange.

“We had to look at a model footballer than can make us tick, help the defence, and when it comes to that he’s still lacking in that aspect because it’s not him,” Zwane added.

“But whenever he has the ball, the more we’re on the ball, meaning we defend less, he uses the ball wisely.

“He knows when to pass the ball and in which areas to pass it in order to hurt oppositions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Samkelo looks like another successful graduate from the Amakhosi development structure. This comes after Mduzuzi Shabalala established himself as Amakhosi's biggest revelation of the season so far.

There has already been talk that Chiefs should not pursue Andile Jali because Samkelo can be a trusted central midfielder.

Following Zwane's remarks that Samkelo could be the type of central midfielder South Africa has lacked, the Amakhosi starlet has been left with the challenge of muscling his way into Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.

Samkelo is already a member of the South Africa Under-23 side and breaking into the Bafana fold would need him to perform better than Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Sphephelo Sithole and Thibang Phete.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR SAMKELO? The Amakhosi starlet has another opportunity to show his mettle against Royal AM's more experienced players in Sunday's Nedbank Cup quarter-final match.