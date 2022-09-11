Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane waters down expectations on Dove, Bimenyimana

There has been focus on Zwane to see if he made the right decisions on his new signings to solve their problems

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has commented on his new signings, defender Edmilson Dove and striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

The two are the last signings made by Zwane for the 2022/23 season and they both came in as free agents.

Dove is yet to make his Chiefs debut while Bimenyimana featured for 20 minutes in last weekend’s 0-0 home draw with AmaZulu.

With Chiefs making nine new signings for the current campaign, Dove and Bimenyimana were confirmed as Amakhosi players after the season had already kicked off and Zwane was already under intense scrutiny regarding his signings.

“Dove and Caleb are coming on well. We don’t want to put them under pressure, we want them to settle in well with the hope that when they come in they add value,” Zwane told Chiefs’ website.

“We have no doubt they’ve got good quality, we need to bring everyone on board in terms of understanding the way we want to play and then try and incorporate everyone who is new in the setup. When the time comes, they should be ready to play.”

Dove comes in after Chiefs had been playing right-back Reeve Frosler as a left-back while Sifiso Hlanti was struggling with injuries.

Amakhosi had to release another left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso who went back to AmaZulu.

Bimenyimana comes as the Soweto giants have been struggling for a reliable striker who can at least reach 10 goals per season.

Zwane is satisfied with the transfer business he conducted, and feels there is healthy competition for places in his team while admitting that he has a selection “headache.”

“There’s competition for places, it’s not easy and I’ve got a headache making decisions about who to start with. It is healthy competition and that’s what I like,” added Zwane.

Chiefs now prepare to play against Marumo Gallants on Sunday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

“From our side, we are equal to the task, we are ready for them and we will take it from there,” Zwane continued.

“The only thing I wish our boys correct is to take our chances when we create them.”