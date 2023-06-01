Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane wasn't spot-on with his signings - ex-Orlando Pirates star Fredericks

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Stanton Fredericks has rated Arthur Zwane’s signings for the just-ended Premier Soccer League season.

Chiefs finished the season empty-handed

It was Zwane's first season as Amakhosi head coach

Fredericks reflects on his former teammate's term

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane signed 10 players but most of them had a minimal contribution to the team’s campaign across all competitions. It ended up as an unsuccessful season in which the Soweto giants did not win any trophies and could not qualify for next season’s Caf club competitions.

Zwane's former teammate Fredericks feels Chiefs need “better quality” in the transfer market if they are to compete for silverware next season.

WHAT FREDERICKS SAID: “I think they've realised that a refresh needs to happen,” said Fredericks as per SABC Sport. “As much as they've brought in players last season, I think not all of them have met the grade and that speaks to the results of the season.

“I think there needs to be better quality at Kaizer Chiefs we can make it sound as nice as we want to. I don't believe that you can achieve with the quality that's there.

"There needs to be much more in that squad. Look at the team like Orlando Pirates now, when you speak about depth you speak about Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Now they [Orlando Pirates] find themselves winning two cups and in the second position.

"I think in terms of Kaizer Chiefs and Mathoho [Erick] going out, it shows that the intention is to bring in other players and hopefully that is the quality of the team.

"But that's a youngster that must come in and supplement what you have. You cannot ask that youngster to come in and carry the team. When Jabu Pule made his debut at the Vodacom Cup I wasn't playing for Kaizer Chiefs but he supplemented what they had."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has already signed centre-backs Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and there is a curiosity among Amakhosi fans to see if they will improve things in defence. Chiefs were struggling in central defence where Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika partnered for the better part of the season.

Even upfront, Chiefs were struggling with their strikers being blunt. That has seen the likes of Khanyisa Mayo, Fiston Mayele and Iqraam Rayners being linked with moves to Naturena. Burundi international forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is already being linked with a move away from Chiefs.

Also, Zwane's recruitment policy suggested he was indecisive in the transfer market as a number of players were put under trial at Naturena.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? The Chiefs coach's future is still a subject of speculation but a lot is expected from the Soweto giants in the next transfer window.