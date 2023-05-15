'Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane was injured by Police, fans' objects didn't hit him' - club official

Communications Manager Vina Maphosa has denied reports suggesting that Arthur Zwane was injured by angry Kaizer Chiefs fans over the weekend.

Angry Amakhosi fans threw objects at Zwane after recent loss

Police had to protect Zwane from irate fans

Maphosa explains injuries and coach's future

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs lost their slim chance of playing continental football next season on Saturday after falling to rivals SuperSport United by a solitary goal.

The loss was not welcomed by fans and a section started throwing objects against Zwane, prompting Police to intervene and help him into the changing rooms.

Amakhosi assistant coach Dillon Sheppard had to do the post-match interview, revealing 10111 could not attend after getting injured.

Maphosa has now denied reports that Zwane was injured by the fans in the ugly scenes witnessed at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "I can confirm that the coach was injured after the game. He was hurt in the eye and received medical attention," Maphosa told Radio2000.

"He wasn’t hit by the objects thrown by the fans but by the shield of the police who were trying to protect him.

"The coach is recovering well and should be on the bench against [Cape Town] City in our last game. Even though he wasn’t hit by the objects, we have been able to identify three plain-clothed supporters who threw the objects.

"We want to condemn the act of violence at the stadium and we’d like to also pass a strong message to our supporters or whoever used the opportunity to exhibit elements of violence at the stadium as you have seen at our home matches.

"We encourage all the children, women to come to the stadium and create a safe space for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' eight-year trophyless run is not over after the team's failure to win silverware this season. The pressure is now on Zwane who was appointed on a three-year deal at the beginning of the season.

However, despite calls by the fans to fire him, the club has a different view, "We're not contemplating changing the coach. We're not going to act out of emotion. All movements of players will be made after doing a review of the season," Maphosa confirmed.

WHAT NEXT: The Glamour Boys will be aiming at winning the season on a high and restructure for the new campaign.