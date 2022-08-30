Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane wary of AmaZulu FC despite avoiding Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8 draw

The retired winger is bracing himself for a trilogy with Usuthu who have been one of the best teams thus far this season

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane is wary of AmaZulu FC after being pitted against the KwaZulu-Natal giants during the MTN8 semi-final draw on Monday night.





The two-legged semi-final tie is scheduled to be played in October this year with Amakhosi having reached this stage after defeating Stellennosch FC on penalties in a quarter-final fixture over the weekend.





Chiefs avoided Mamelodi Sundowns during the draw with Masandawana being pitted against Orlando Pirates in the other semi-final tie. Sundowns hammered Zwane's side 4-0 in a PSL match on August 13.





"I saw the draw. We are playing against AmaZulu. We all know it won't be an easy one. They have been doing well at the present moment," Zwane told the club's media department.





"They have been winning their league games and they are now through to the semi-finals where they are playing against us. They have assembled a very good squad and with a good coach and technical team."





The Soweto-born tactician is expecting tough matches against Usuthu with the two teams set to meet this weekend in a PSL match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.





"It is going to be a two-legged tie which will be very difficult, there are no easy games, it is a knockout competition," he continued.





"It depends on how we are going to approach them home and away, and also how they are going to respond because firstly we are playing them in a league game this coming weekend.





"We are looking forward to the games and we hope that we will do well and go through to the final."