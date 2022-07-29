Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane warns South Africans against showboating 'circus'

The tactician feels the country’s young players are being misled to think tricks and flicks will make them succeed when it’s ‘killing’ their careers

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists showboating is not the right approach for South Africa’s young players if they want to succeed in their football careers.

Zwane was recently captured in a clip that has since gone viral dissuading Chiefs youngster Mfundo ‘Obrigado’ Vilakazi from doing too many tricks on the pitch.

Vilakazi had been captured using his feet and knees during a DSTV Diski Challenge match to beat his markers but while the tricks made fans happy, Zwane did not see the fun in them, saying it sets a bad precedent.

“If people in our country think that when you kneel down, waste time and not eliminating people... it is not flair, it is a circus,” Zwane said on Thursday night.

“We have so many talented players in this country but I don’t think we are guiding them properly. I don’t think we are doing any justice to help the game grow,” he added.

“The women’s team [Banyana Banyana] just made us proud recently, did you see any of those players kneeling on the ball wasting time?”

“But the entire country is happy today because they went there for business. We need to teach our players to understand that football is business and a very short career.”

“Mfundo went on to play in the final against Stellenbosch and scored a scorcher. Are people happy about it? Yes, because he’s a great talent. Let’s protect him rather than misleading the young man.”

The former Chiefs midfielder feels players need to have an identity from a young age which will set them apart from the rest.

“The difference between the Neymars, the [Lionel] Messis. We’re praising [Cristiano] Ronaldo today but he’s scoring goals at the age of 40 [he’s 37] because that has been his trademark,” said Zwane.

“What is other players’ trademark? Kneeling on the ball or on the ground and wasting time. We don’t need that. Let us teach our young boys that football is business.”

“I am dreaming that one day before I die, South Africa will play in the final of the World Cup because we have been serving the game for many years but we have got nothing to show. But there is no way we can get there if we are allowing our players to kneel on the ball and waste time.”

The Soweto-born tactician was confirmed as Chiefs coach in May after serving on the interim in the latter stages of last season following the departure of Stuart Baxter.

Chiefs finished fifth in the PSL in 2021-22 to miss out on continental football and have already signed eight players in readiness for the new campaign where they will open with a fixture against Royal AM on August 6.