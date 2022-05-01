Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane wants heads to roll at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane feels some players at Naturena do not deserve to play for the club and wants some changes to be effected.

This comes as Chiefs have gone on a five-game winless streak which includes defeats in their last four games.

Three of the losses have been under Zwane and his co-coach Dillon Sheppard who were handed coach's responsibilities following the sacking of Stuart Baxter.

But Zwane has given a brutal assessment of the players at his disposal, noting that some do not deserve to play for the Soweto giants.

“We don’t want to single out players, but we put our 11 players to compete and try to get the best out of them. Unfortunately, results aren’t coming. Unfortunately, we have to change if we want to get back to where we belong,” said Zwane as per Far Post.

“We have to accept as a team that we have players, but some aren’t good enough to be here. That needs for us going forward to do introspection as a club.”

“We’ve got players that have been part and parcel of the team for the past six to seven years, and things haven’t been going our way. That tells you there’s going to be change. We’re in the business of football, and it needs results.

“When it comes to that, we will try and see whom we can bring to beef up the squad and the players we should release. With the rate we’re going as a club, there’s no way we can still be saying we’ve got quality and we’re not winning games.”

While Zwane talks with authority to make squad changes, it is not yet clear if he will still be part of the club when the next transfer window opens.

The former Amakhosi midfielder insists on having quality in the squad as he tears into the players who have been at Naturena for a considerable amount of time.

“When you talk about quality, you have to be winning and challenging for honours, and if you’re nowhere near there and for the past seven years, I’ll be lying to you if I say players will get it right,” Zwane said.

“Some will get it right, some will not get it right, and as a club, the time will come for a change, and it’s not far. The time is now. We have to rebuild and look for players that are good enough to play for this team and go back to where we belong. We will play with no fear. It’s a setback; it’s not a train smash. We will change things for the better.

“I think some of the games, the way we have been conceding from the start of the season, tell you that we need a change. That change will take us to another level. It will give some of the players a wake-up call.

Article continues below

“It’s a case of the comfort zone, a case of ‘I know that I’m going to play, I’m playing for Kaizer Chiefs’. But what is it that you’re giving back to the people that have been behind you through thick and thin?”

Chiefs now prepare to host Marumo Gallants on Tuesday in their next league match.