Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane to ‘polish’ strikers after disappointing draw against AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has refused to blame his strikers following Sunday’s 1-1 MTN8 semi-final, first leg draw with AmaZulu.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs were held at home by Usuthu who will host them in the return leg later on this month carrying a slight advantage of an away goal. But on Sunday, Chiefs forwards were guilty of missing clear-cut chances especially Ashley du Preez and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana. But Zwane is not “pressing panic buttons” over their problems upfront.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Not really, a game of football you create chances you know and score… it’s a game of mistakes, it’s a game that teaches you to rectify your mistakes,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times. “We’re obviously going to go back to training and polish our finishing because like you said, had we taken the opportunities we created, it could’ve been a different ball game altogether going into the second leg.

“So we’re going to dig even deeper to score goals in Durban, but the way they [the players] exerted themselves, I think they gave their all, it’s worse when you get on to the field and you don’t create those chances at all.

“So they created space, running into the right places at the right times, it was just execution that let us down. But the keeper [Mothwa] made some good saves as well.

“As I’ve said before I think we’re on the right track and I’m not going to press the panic buttons because we missed chances. We created a lot of chances and we’ll work on it, we’ll come back and come back very strong.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There appears to be no solution in sight for Chiefs in trying to address their attacking frailties. This problem has been ongoing for seasons now. If it continues, this could spoil their bid to end a seven-year trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Chiefs now prepare to make the short trip to Dobsonville Stadium to face Swallows FC on Wednesday. It is yet to be seen if Zwane would have managed to “polish” his strikers.