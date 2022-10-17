Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane slammed for building his team with ‘a leaking defence’

Former Santos striker Jean-Marc Ithier says Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane should first fix his team’s defensive frailties before focusing on attack.

Chiefs' problems at the back continue

They have conceded 13 goals in 11 PSL matches

Their next match is against the lowest-scoring team

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs have conceded 13 goals in 11 Premier Soccer League games and Ithier feels that is a problem requiring immediate attention. They have also shipped in two goals in as many MTN8 matches. In the league, the Soweto giants have managed to keep a clean sheet on three occasions.

WHAT THEY SAID: “You can never build a team on a leaking defence so the first thing that Arthur Zwane should tighten is the defence,” said Ithier as per KickOff. “All the coaches will tell you the same thing the world over that you cannot build when the defence is leaking. For teams like Chiefs, players are brought in for their attacking flair but the defensive side must never be abandoned.

“You should know how to defend first when taking over a team that has been in the situation that Chiefs has been in. With the players that Chiefs always have in attack, it is obvious they always create chances, but it becomes an issue when they are always going to concede before they score. It is no use conceding one, two or three goals before you score.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Problems at the back for Chiefs are not new as they have been affecting them in recent seasons. Having conceded goals in 10 out of 13 games across all competitions, Zwane might need to pay more attention to defending. But they have scored 15 goals in 13 outings and there has been some talk about finding a prolific goalscorer due to the numerous scoring chances they waste.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants host TS Galaxy in their next game on Wednesday hoping to keep a clean sheet for the first time after six games. They face the Rockets who have managed to score just three goals in 10 league matches and that makes them the lowest-scoring team in this campaign.