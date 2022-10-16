Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane searches for excuses: Amakosi beat ourselves, Chippa United did not beat us

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is blaming the number of games they have played so far this season for the 2-1 PSL defeat by Chippa United.

Zwane trying to explain the surprise loss

Criticises players for not applying themselves

The coach says they have themselves to blame

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants surrendered a 1-0 lead to allow the Chilli Boys to claw their way back into the contest and win at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Chiefs have played 11 league games and two MTN8 matches, leaving Zwane to say they felt a little bit heavy against Chippa. The Amakhosi coach has also criticised how his players applied themselves in the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Those four chances, we could have maybe buried two and we win the game. But it wasn’t to be, and we have ourselves to blame,” said Zwane as per SABC Sport.

“But my job as a coach is to lift the spirit of the boys and to never give up on them, and keep on working hard and hopefully things will change for the better. I think we beat ourselves today, Chippa did not beat us. We gave the game away, and I hope we will learn from it because we never stop learning. As coaches, we keep learning, and as players as well.

“So, yeah, that was the story of the day, in terms of how we exerted ourselves. We started very sluggishly – I think our first attempt at goal was just after 29 minutes. We were just going through emotions, we did not look like a team that really wanted to capitalise or take the game to the opponents [despite] playing at home.

“So, it could be because of the number of games that we’ve played, we were a little bit heavy and against the run of play, from a dead-ball situation, we managed to get a goal. I thought that goal would lift us up, bring us back into the game, dictate terms and take control of the game but still, we were playing in patches.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following Saturday’s defeat, Chiefs missed a chance to go top of the table. Had they beaten Chippa, Amakhosi could have taken a one-point lead. They remain fourth on the standings. Chiefs also lost a chance to complete four straight league wins, a feat they last managed in 2019.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

backpagepix.com

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Chiefs now prepare to host TS Galaxy on Tuesday and they face a team that beat leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in Tshwane in August.