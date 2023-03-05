Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane reveals 'worrying factor' after Richards Bay win

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane divulged his main worry after his side claimed a win over Richards Bay on Saturday.

Zwane left to rue missed chances

Chiefs failed to score against 10 players

Amakhosi will square off with Casric next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Soweto giants were forced to dig deep in their 1-0 win over the Natal Rich Boys, who frustrated Zwane's charges despite being numerically disadvantaged.

Siyabonga Ngezana handed Chiefs an early lead before Richards Bay were reduced to 10 players when goalkeeper Salim Magoola was shown a straight red card for denying the visitors a clear goalscoring chance.

When reflecting on the match, Zwane made it clear that he was worried that his side were unable to score more goals, with his substitutes failing to make an impact in the final third.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: "Yeah, I think we started very well, we scored a goal and immediately after scoring a goal we slowed down the tempo and from the touchline we were trying to send the message across that let's put them under more pressure and let's get the second goal," Zwane said on SuperSport TV.

"And we did actually, we created about two, three clear-cut chances, we did not take them, then they got a red-card, then we took the foot off the pedal immediately, we could have capitalized on that.

"And I told them even at half-time that 'This is the chance for us to score three, four, five goals' in one game you know. When was the last time we scored three, four, five goals?" he asked.

"And in the second-half I could see that we were giving them time and space on the ball and it was a worrying factor because anything could have happened, from a corner-kick, from a counter-attack.

"So we needed to kill the game off, we kept pushing the boys from the bench that got the killer goal, then we'll get the third one, ja we didn't get it but we did create chances," he continued.

"(Wandile) Duba had about two, (Kamohelo) Mahlatsi also could have done better. This is one game where we could have scored more goals and it's still a worrying factor for me that we don't take the chances that we create.'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A win over Richards Bay by a huge margin would have improved Chiefs' goal difference and players' confidence in front of goal.

The Glamour Boys are the lowest scoring team among the top four teams on the PSL standings.

Zwane's side is now placed fourth on the PSL table - level on points with third-placed Pirates, who have a superior goal difference.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi have turned their attention to the Nedbank Cup where they are scheduled to face NFD side Casric Stars on March 12.

Chiefs will view the cup competition as their last chance to win a major trophy this season.