Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane reveals latest injury blow ahead of Nedbank Cup tie

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they have suffered another injury setback in their camp ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match.

Chiefs already have a number of key players injured

Now, a defender has been added to that list

A striker is also suspended for their next match

WHAT HAPPENED? Defender Zitha Kwinika picked up an injury during Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash with Richards Bay. Playing as a right-back, Kwinika managed to play the whole match but Zwane says he got injured.

That rules the central defender out of the Nedbank Cup clash with National First Division side Casric Stars.

Apart from Kwinika, Chiefs will also miss the services of striker Christian Saile Basomboli who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards. Having arrived at Chiefs in mid-January, The Congolese forward has featured in six matches across all competitions but has already accumulated four yellow in what could be a discouraging disciplinary record.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “We started without Ashley, next week we will be without Zitha, who won’t be available,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“Christian won’t be available due to suspension. We are struggling to keep a consistent line-up in terms of the first 11 so that we can build on it. We have been struggling to get that one right.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury to Kwinika is another blow for Amakhosi whose injury list keeps on expanding. Already, another centre-back Erick Mathoho is also injured. That could force Zwane to turn to Austin Dube or Njabulo Ngcobo against Casric.

Other injured players are right-backs Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons as well as Khama Billiat, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo while Cole Alexander has just started training with the rest of the team.

Zwane would have wanted to have some of these players for Saturday’s match as striker Ashley du Preez is also doubtful due to injury. The Nedbank Cup is the only remaining realistic opportunity for Chiefs to end the season with a piece of silverware. But the injury situation in their camp poses a big threat to those ambitions of ending an eight-year trophy drought.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpagepix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Zwane will now be planning for Casric Stars without the injured players in mind as Chiefs hope to avoid an upset by their lower-tier league opponents.