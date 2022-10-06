Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane reveals he was worried in Soweto Derby win against Swallows FC

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane admitted he was worried at some point during their clash with Swallows FC on Wednesday night.

The 49-year-old was unhappy with their second half showing

Finishing remains a problem for the Soweto giants

The Amakhosi mentor did highlight a few positives

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane divulged that he was concerned about Chiefs' performance in the second half following their 2-1 win over Amaswaiswai in a PSL game at Dobsonville Stadium.

Amakhosi scored twice in the first half through Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly, but Amakhosi lost control of the game after the restart which saw Waseem Isaacs pull one back.

When reflecting on the Soweto Derby encounter, Zwane indicated he was pleased with his side’s first-half display and he also highlighted the need to do better in the final third, while slamming their second-half performance.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY:

“We started off very well today, we showed that we really want to win the game first half. We created a number of chances, we did not take them but we were in control of the game, dictating terms," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"We scored two goals, which was very important for us. I was obviously from my side worried about the second half, we don’t become complacent. We started very well as well but we started playing in patches and brought them back into the game.

“When they scored their goal we could see it coming, it was a warning. We tried to lift the boys up, ‘listen, try and relax’, we spoke about it. Now they got it and we were under pressure, they could’ve easily equalized, which is something that we need to work on, we can do better," he continued.

“But I think I must commend the first-half performance. I think we just need consistency, we could’ve easily also with one break-attack killed the game off, we had about three clearcut chances, it was just a matter of decision-making in the final third.

“I know there was a lot of positive, but second half we could’ve done much better. Even though the second half was scrappy, that’s all that we want. We want to put a smile on their face, we always want to play to win our games,” he added.

“We know how important it is to do well because they’ve been there through thick and thin. They don’t give up, every game they come here to cheer us up, and they make sure we get the result. “Even when they’re not happy at times, they’re not happy for a reason that we don’t win. But I’m happy when I see them so happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hard-fought win saw Amakhosi return to winning ways as they were winless in two matches across competitions coming into their match against Swallows.

The Glamour Boys are now among the chasing pack in the race for this season's PSL title. Currently placed fifth on the league standings, Chiefs are three points behind second-placed Richards Bay and five points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The four-time PSL champions will be in the Cape Winelands this weekend as they take on Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. The two teams will battle it out at Danie Craven Stadium in a PSL encounter.