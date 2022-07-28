The 29-year-old midfielder is a free agent after he opted against extending his contract with French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has responded to rumours that the Soweto giants are interested in midfielder Bongani Zungu.

With the 29-year-old a free agent, his status could have excited Chiefs who would not have needed to negotiate a transfer fee with the midfielder’s former club Amiens SC.

But Zwane says Zungu was never in their plans as they refresh their squad in a bid to end a seven-year trophy drought.

“We were never interested in Bongani Zungu,” Zwane told Ukhozi FM as per iDiski Times.

While Chiefs have not been interested in experienced Zungu, the club has signed midfielders like Yusuf Maart, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Siyethembe Sithebe and Dillon Solomons, who can also play as a right-back.

However, Zungu confirmed, in June, that it was his former club Mamelodi Sundowns who contacted his agent.

But a deal is yet to be sealed between the player and the Premier Soccer League champions.

SABC reported this week that the Brazilians have improved their offer for the South Africa international linkman.

Meanwhile, Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize has also revealed that Chiefs never made an offer for their former striker Victory Letsolao.

The Bafana Bafana forward has since joined Sekhukhune United in a surprise move which came while he was being strongly linked with the Soweto giants.

“There nothing that was given to us by Kaizer Chiefs,” Mkhize told Marawa Sports Worldwide according to Times Live.

“Remember this is the mind. Chiefs is one of the biggest teams and if a player hears he's wanted by Chiefs obviously he's going to be affected psychologically. I said, ‘My boy, I have nothing from Chiefs’.”

Having signed just one forward in Ashley du Preez, Chiefs are keen to sign a striker during the current transfer window following the departure of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lazarous Kambole.

The Soweto giants are also in the market for a centre-back to fortify their defence.