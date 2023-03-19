Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has defended speedy attacker Ashley du Preez, who has come under criticism for struggling to be a regular scorer.

Du Preez signed for Chiefs amid high expectations

But he has not been a consistent scorer

His coach has jumped to defend him

WHAT HAPPENED? Du Preez joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC before the start of this season. After scoring nine Premier Soccer League goals last season, Du Preez attracted the interest of Amakhosi and arrived at Naturena with high expectations.

But he has struggled to make himself a regular scorer and deliver as expected of him, managing six goals and four assists in 23 games across all competitions. After previously criticising his striker, Zwane now tried to explain what could be stalling Du Preez's progress at Chiefs.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “We have always believed in Ash [Ashley du Preez], top player, top striker, very explosive, team player as well,” Zwane said in response to FARPost.

“Unfortunately for him, his progress was hampered by injuries. Whenever he came back, when we thought he would regain his form, then some niggling injuries would take him off for some time. And yes he’s one of the players that has been unfortunate with injuries but I’m happy now he’s doing well for himself.

“He’s managed to play 90 minutes and actually the turning point in Ash was when he played in this very same field when we played Maritzburg when he played 120 minutes. I was happy to see him doing that and I said no as long we can be able to keep him on the field for the entire 90 minutes, anything can happen in our favour at any given time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whether or not the Chiefs fans accept Zwane's explanation that Du Preez's progress has been disturbed by injuries remains to be seen. The former Stellenbosch star has missed just five league games this season while featuring in all their Cup games.

There could be an argument that Mamelodi Sundowns players are often hit by injuries while balancing domestic duties and continental responsibilities but always return to remain as top performers.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE & DU PREEZ? Zwane will have nearly all his players available during the international break to work with and prepare for the resumption of PSL action.

Although Zwane is opposed to the Fifa break, it is an opportunity for the Amakhosi coach to spend more time trying to improve his striker Du Preez.