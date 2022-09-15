Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane on potentially getting fired: It 'happens to the best coaches in the world'

Amakhosi are struggling for form and their tactician appears unfazed that his employment could be on the line

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has calmed talk his job could be at risk and that he might be fired.

The Soweto giants are hovering just above the relegation zone following a slow start to their season.

With Amakhosi desperate for a first piece of silverware since 2015, Zwane does not appear worried that his bosses might lose patience with him while describing the risk of losing his job as something that does “happen to the best coaches in the world.”

“It is part of the game, these things do happen to the best coaches in the world,” said Zwane as per Sowetan Live.

“And if you remember when I was appointed, I said the same thing, that there would be tough times when the results are not coming and obviously people wouldn’t be happy. But that doesn’t mean that we should give up.

“We will keep on doing the right thing and we know that we are on the right track.

“Yes, it’s quite difficult because the results are fluctuating, but the good thing about it is that we know what we want to achieve. We know where we want to see ourselves and it’s a work in progress.”

This is Zwane’s first job as a head coach of a PSL team but has been within the Amakhosi set-up for a while now after starting out as their development coach, before working as an assistant to Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter.

Chiefs have not tasted victory in their last three Premier Soccer League games and now play in-form SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

While Chiefs’ troubles appear glaring, there are, however, positives that Zwane has noted on his side.

“It helps us because we know where we have been lacking,” Zwane said.

“We can work on that finishing [problem]. The combinations are at least there. Look at the combinations of [Kgaogelo] Sekgota, Keagan Dolly, and George [Matlou]. There’s that awareness and tactical understanding.”

Amid their struggles, prominent players at Chiefs like Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly have been struggling for form and not able to inspire the Soweto giants as per expectations.