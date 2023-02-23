Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane on potential PSL double over Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby - 'That will be sweet'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is relishing his chance of completing a double against rivals Orlando Pirates in South African top-tier match..

Chiefs have won last five PSL Soweto Derbies

Zwane keen on a double this season

Chiefs coach comments on preparations

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane met the media in a presser on Thursday ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.

In the last meeting, Yusuf Maart scored the lone goal of the match to ensure Amakhosi silenced Pirates.

Zwane is hopeful of a double and went on to discuss how he has managed to lower the players' anxiety and pressure ahead of the crucial game.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Completing a double against Pirates] would be sweet obviously, but at the end of the day, there is a lot at stake, it's not only three points," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"You know what it means, just to be part of the derby. We are gunning for three points, there is no doubt about it. From my side, as a player also I have played in the derby and I know what it means.

"The message that I also convey to the players is that they should now forget about the noise happening outside there. They must focus on the game plan and the game itself because if you focus more on the noise now, by the time the game starts you’re already tired.

"I am trying by all means as a coach, to make sure that the players stay away from the things that are happening off the field. They focus more on the game and I hope that we will be able to grind a result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have won their last four PSL meetings against their bitter rivals and will be keen to make it five in a row.

backpagepix

Saturday's match at the FNB Stadium is crucial for either team in their bid to secure a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

The Sea Robbers are currently third on the table with 31 points, three more than their rivals who are fifth.

WHAT NEXT: Every team is working on a strategy to win the three points and bragging rights this weekend.