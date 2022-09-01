Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane not entertaining Blom contract issue ahead of AmaZulu clash

The 22-year-old versatile player has entered the final year of his Amakhosi contract

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is refusing to entertain Njabulo Blom's contract issue as the Soweto giants prepare to host AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

Talks between Chiefs and Blom’s agent Rob Moore for the player’s new deal have broken down and there are fears this could unsettle the player.

But Zwane does not want the matter to affect them as he says they will leave everything in the hands of club management.

“I would like to focus more on what we are going to do in our game against AmaZulu,” said Zwane as per Times Live.

“The issue of Njabulo Blom, management will deal with it, and from our side, as the technical staff, we just want to focus more on what’s coming up over the weekend against AmaZulu.

“I treat all my boys with special care, we have come a long way, I love all of them and I want the best for them. I think it was one of those things where sometimes in football things go your way and sometimes they don’t.

“I will focus on what is going to happen on the weekend and leave this to the management. I want the best for all the players including Mshini [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] and Njabulo [Blom], but for now, we must channel our efforts to winning games.

“There are still going to be more people who are going to come and talk and that’s part of the game.”

Blom has been a regular at Chiefs and Moore believes the player deserves a contract extension now which would improve his earnings.

The utility player is expected to start against Usuthu, having been in the lineup four times in Amakhosi’s five league outings.

While Chiefs have been inconsistent this season, they now face an AmaZulu side that is already third on the table with impressive performances.

“We have analysed AmaZulu and we know they are a dangerous team. The focus will be more on them as a team rather than individuals,” Zwane said.

“There is no doubt they have good players in their squad and we will treat them with the respect they deserve.”