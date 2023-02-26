Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane makes wonderkid promise after Shabalala’s Soweto Derby exploits vs Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane has defended Mduduzi Shabalala's off-the-ball theatrics during Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash with Orlando Pirates.

Mduduzi Shabalala featured in his first Soweto Derby on Saturday

He dished out an eye-catching performance

That has now influenced Zwane's transfer plans

WHAT HAPPENED? Shabalala played his maiden Soweto Derby and featured for the entire 90 minutes at FNB Stadium as Chiefs went on to win 1-0 courtesy of an Olisa Ndah own goal.

The 19-year-old showed confidence and at one time, while in possession, stopped and walked away from the ball to wipe his face with his shirt amid wild cheers from the crowd. It was the kind of arrogance that charmed Zwane.

The Chiefs coach has now expressed confidence in youngsters and promises to promote more players from their reserve team.

This comes as Shabalala has signed a five-year contract with Amakhosi.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “It was good to see a youngster like Mduduzi going in there and showing a bit of arrogance on the ball,” said Zwane as per Times Live.

"I just hope he will grow in stature and become one of our best players for the future. 'Mdu' is a special talent, he’s like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, though Mdu is a bit explosive. I’m a believer in giving youngsters an opportunity because I was once a youngster and I was given a fair chance to express myself.

“I might have blossomed late in my career but when you look at what we’re not doing right currently as a nation it’s not giving deserving young players the opportunity to go out there and shine.”

AND WHAT MORE? Zwane feels the PSL is not affording more opportunities to younger players and is encouraged by Shabalala to have faith in budding players.

“We’re not giving them the opportunity,” Zwane said. “As soon as we settle in terms of what we want to achieve from our side you’ll see more youngsters [being promoted to the senior team at Chiefs] because they’re the future of this country.

“Whenever Chiefs have dominated, they had quite a few youngsters from the development. When Mdu plays 90 minutes in a game of this magnitude it’s encouraging.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent seasons, Chiefs have been criticised for struggling to produce players who take the PSL by storm. But the emergence of Shabalala might change that perception. The likes of Samkelo Zwane and Wandile Duma have been promoted to the first team but are yet to impress.

More criticism went Amakhosi’s way when Mamelodi Sundowns’ Cassius Mailula became a hit in the league. Shabalala has so far promised to become a big player with his recent performances.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHABALALA? Chiefs visit Richards Bay next weekend and Shabalala would be hoping to continue with his good form.

Taking his red-hot form into that match would be crucial against a team that is a rung above Amakhosi on the PSL table.