Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane lists his concerns after defeat by Stellenbosch

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane has stated that their players have fear in them and are not confident on the ball.

This comes after the Soweto giants were edged 1-0 by Stellenbosch in a Premier Soccer League match at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

It was their first match since the departure of Stuart Baxter and Zwane has listed his concerns after the defeat.

“Mentally they [the players] need to be strong, and as technical staff, we should play a role in helping them to be calm and not to be worried about losing the ball,” Zwane told the media as per Phakaaathi.

“That is the fear they have, once a player doesn’t have confidence they always kick the ball into the air. If you look at the players in South Africa, they have that creative mindset. If you look at our team, only [Leonardo] Castro and Samir [Nurkovic] give us that different dimension [in the air].

“We have more players with game intelligence than those that want to head the ball. We can’t just rely on dead ball situations and set plays. Goals must come in open play and that is why we want to dominate and make sure we win games in open play. If we score from set plays, that is a bonus.”

During Ernst Middendorp and Gavin Hunt’s time at Chiefs, they were known to rely more on setpieces for goals.

But they started scoring more from open play following the return of Baxter as coach.

Zwane went on to note that Amakhosi are predictable upfront and do not play with flair.

“I think we need a killer instinct but we started training the team on Thursday,” said Zwane.

“We are trying not to be so predictable in attack, when we reach the final third we should have that element of surprise.

“We need to play with flair, with Chiefs there must be an identity and we will try and push the style of play, how we want to win … we must make sure it works for all our teams, even in our development structures there is a way of playing, and we want to take that to the first team. It shouldn’t just be about winning for the sake of winning.”

Chiefs now prepare to visit Golden Arrows for a rescheduled league match on Wednesday.