Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane lifts lid on secrets of unique Amakhosi transfer strategy

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has defended the club’s approach to transfer business as the January player movement is now underway.

Chiefs likely to delve in the transfer market to beef up squad

They have been welcoming a number of players for trials

Zwane defends this transfer strategy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have been inviting a number of players for trials. The likes of former Borussia Dortmund forward Balint Bajner, Maurizio Macorig, Boris Kopitovic, Neymar Canhembe and Stanley Ratifo have gone under assessment at Naturena recently. Former South Africa youth international Bradley Cross and Congolese Christian Saile Bambouli have since left the club after trial spells.

It is the same approach Zwane used on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove in the previous transfer window. After years of mass signings without winning trophies, the Amakhosi coach sheds more light on this new transfer strategy.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Why we have decided to do that [bring in trialists], in the past, we just see a good player, now of late, we’re profiling players,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times. “I know people don’t understand this but if I explain it further, they will understand why we came up with this idea. We can’t just bring in any player because Kaizer Chiefs is a beast.

“It’s not just another team that you can play for or easily settle, we wanted to see a lot of things from the players – those who are coming, to see if they can cope with our high-intensity sessions.

“Also to see how [they] settle when they are at the village and we’ll ask him questions while [they] still training there… find out what’s their take, what they think – you know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most players who go under trials at Chiefs are free agents and it is to be seen if targeting clubless players will work for the Soweto giants. This is in stark contrast to Mamelodi Sundowns’ transfer strategy where they scout for established players and would be willing to pay huge sums of money.

Masandawana’s approach has often worked, bringing them trophies as they dominate domestic football.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? With the January transfer window now open, Chiefs are yet to sign any player and it is to be seen if they will settle for any of those trialling at the club.