Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane justifies team's struggles - 'Injuries were the enemy of our progress'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has blamed injuries for his failure to deliver silverware in the 2022/23 season.

Zwane was appointed Chiefs coach in June 2022

The Soweto-born tactician struggled to deliver

Zwane explains the reason

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs did not have a good campaign as they had anticipated, finishing fifth in the Premier Soccer League and failing to win any of the two domestic Cups.

Pressure has been on Zwane, with the fans calling for his exit ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

In his defense, the former Bafana Bafana attacker is adamant the Glamour Boys would have done better if the situation was different.

WHAT HE SAID: "We wanted to make sure that the project succeeds. We ended the season on a very, very low note after we started very, very well. It’s just that things were not consistent. The fluctuation of results also unsettled us," Zwane told Kaizer Chiefs TV.

"To sum it all up, I would say injuries hindered our progress this past season and unfortunately it’s something we couldn’t control, we couldn’t control injuries.

"Football is a contact sport and anything can happen. I’ve never seen so many injuries in one season. We lost two players at some point, who collided with each other – it just didn’t make sense.

"As I said, injuries were the enemy of progress. It was for sure a tough one, but everything happens for a reason. We are all part of the game.

"I am a coach, who is ambitious, who wants to win games. The first thing as a coach, you want to win the league, you want to win silverware."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has been linked with Chiefs exit for the last couple of weeks as the management work on making the team more competitive next season.

Former Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi has been heavily linked with the Glamour Boys to replace Zwane.

In his two seasons with Yanga, Nabi won six trophies and he guided also the Tanzanian giants to the Caf Confederation Cup final.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane should convince the board he can deliver for Amakhosi next season.